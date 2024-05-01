Richard T. Murphy Jr., 83

Richard T. “Dick” Murphy Jr. of Hingham, formerly of Cohasset, passed away on Tuesday, April 30th. He was 83.

He was born in Medford to Alice (Morrissey) and Richard T. Murphy. He graduated from Boston College and then proudly served in the United States Navy as an Officer. Dick worked for Commercial Union Insurance, in the pharmaceutical industry and in real estate along the South Shore and in Boston.

Dick enjoyed cooking, gardening, and trips to Cape Cod where he would have long leisurely days at the beach.

Beloved husband of Patricia C. Murphy (Quinn) of Cohasset. Brother to Paula Gismondi and late husband Bill and Alice Toomey and her late husband Dick. Brother-in-law to James F. Quinn and his wife Marilyn, Mary Maier (Kay) and her late husband Lee, and the late Paul and Nancy Quinn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Wednesday, May 8th, from 10:30-11 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 2 Summer Street, Cohasset, MA. The Funeral Mass will immediately follow the visitation at 11 AM in the church. Burial in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Dick to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131 or a charity of your choice. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.