Richard W. Donohue, 82, of Quincy died December 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness.

The beloved husband of 59 years to Rita (Stanton) Donohue of Quincy. Loving father of Richard Donohue of Quincy, Diane Donohue of Memphis, TN and Kevin Donohue of Wrentham. Cherished grandpa of Erin, Bridget, Liam and Henry. Brother of Ellen Butler of Hanson and the late Alice Redgate, George Donohue and Ruth Hart. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Richard worked for Verizon for more than 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed boating and fishing. He was an avid train collector and loved adding to his collection. Richard served in the United States Navy reserves for many years. He led a full and happy life and although his family is heartbroken at his sudden passing they feel fortunate for all the blessings he brought into their lives. Richard will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to a charity of your choice.

