Ricky A. Davis (60) of Quincy, Ma passed on Jan. 3rd, 2024 after a battle with cancer.

Ricky who went by Rick was born on April 11th, 1963 to the late Donald and Janet Davis (Firth) in Red Lion, PA. He moved to Boston, Ma where he would spend the rest of his life. Father to the late Maryanne Kawalansky, Rose Rodriguez-Davis (Nick) of Quincy, the late Eric Davis (Krysta) and Alicia Davis of Braintree. Brother to Terry Davis of Presque Isle, Me, Bambi Reinhold (Jeff) of Windsor, Pa and the late Duane Davis (Roseanne) of Presque Isle, Me. Papa (pappy) to 11 beautiful grandchildren who were the world to him. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Rick enjoyed watching the Patriots games and watching 48 win some races on Sundays with friends and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. Rick enjoyed watching the ocean during a storm. He was the go to when his daughters had trouble with a car. He enjoyed making people laugh with his jokes. Cookouts were a favorite but you had to be playing the country classics. He was a country boy living in the city.

Friends and family are invited for visiting hours at Casper’s Cremation and Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester St., So. Boston, Ma 02127 on Jan. 17th, 2024 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.