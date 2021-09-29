RIDE Paratransit Trips From Logan Airport Will Be Free Beginning Oct. 1

The MBTA announced Wednesday (Sept. 29) that paratransit RIDE trips that originate from all Logan Airport terminals and end within three-quarter miles of the MBTA’s subway system will be free beginning Friday, Oct. 1. This service complements the free transit service offered to riders on the fixed-route system from the airport.

As the MBTA continually assesses transit equity, and to bring parity for the T’s paratransit riders, the MBTA is now offering free RIDE service for trips from Logan Airport to points on the fixed-route subway system. These RIDE trips from any Logan Airport terminal will be free beginning October 1 and will remain free as long as SL1 services from Logan Airport to South Station are free. Previously, paratransit trips from Logan Airport to points along the MBTA’s subway system were charged a fare of $3.35. The RIDE provides approximately 1,000 trips from Logan Airport annually.

The RIDE Flex program, which is non-ADA, is excluded from this offering.

The RIDE paratransit service is federally mandated under the ADA and provides door-to-door, shared-ride transportation to ADA-determined eligible people who are unable to use the subway, bus, or trolley due to a temporary or permanent disability. RIDE services are available in over 50 cities and towns in the greater Boston area that are served by the MBTA’s fixed route with similar operating hours to them – generally from 5 AM to 1 AM daily and including holidays.

The SL1 bus is free from Logan Airport and picks up at every terminal with free connections to subway services at South Station.

For more information on The RIDE program, how it operates, fares, eligibility determination, and more, visit mbta.com/TheRIDE, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, on Facebook /TheMBTA, or on Instagram @theMBTA.