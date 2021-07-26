Rider Critically Injured In Motorcycle Crash

By SCOTT JACKSON

A 23-year-old Dorchester man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash early Saturday in Squantum.

Quincy police responded to the scene of the crash shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Capt. John Dougan said, and found the rider and motorcycle up against a seawall.

Dougan said the rider, identified as Carlos Soto-Mendez, age 23, of Dorchester, was taken to Boston Medical Center where he was initially placed in the surgical intensive care unit.

A preliminary investigation by Quincy police indicated Soto-Mendez lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the seawall, Dougan said.

The crash remained under investigation by the department’s accident reconstruction unit as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday.