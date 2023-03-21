Right Lane Closures On Quincy Shore Drive Start Wednesday (March 22)

Beginning on Wednesday, March 22, and continuing through Friday, April 14, (excluding weekends), the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement right lane closures along Quincy Shore Drive (outbound) from Sachem Street to Rice Road in Quincy from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accommodate wood rail and guardrail replacement work.

The work crew will be on site from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. DCR urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution in the work zone. Traffic patterns will be clearly marked, and a police detail will be on site.