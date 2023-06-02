Rita A. Delgiacco, 96

Rita A. (Gerry) Delgiacco, age 96, a former longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton.

Rita was born in Hudson and raised in Quincy, where she spent most of her life. For the past several years, Rita resided at the Seth Mann Home in Randolph where she was lovingly cared for by an amazing group of caregivers.

Rita was employed by General Dynamics and Raytheon Technologies where she later retired. While at General Dynamics, Rita was proud to be the first woman to climb the stairs to the top of the Goliath crane at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy. Following her retirement, she was a volunteer at the former Quincy City Hospital. Rita was an avid reader, talented seamstress, and had a keen sense of fashion. She enjoyed walking and keeping herself active – always wearing her favorite color purple. Rita had a remarkable memory for both current events and those of decades ago. She attributed her longevity to the dark chocolate and desserts she enjoyed daily.

Rita, Re, Aunt Re will be remembered for her kindness, and the way she dedicated her time to taking care of others. She loved her family fiercely and created lasting memories for her nieces, nephews, and their children that they will forever cherish.

Rita was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Delgiacco and cherished daughter of the late James F. and

Mary E. (Hearon) Gerry. The last of four siblings, she was predeceased by Robert E. Gerry, Mary E. Schlager, and Patricia A. Tehan. Rita is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, June 4, from 2 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home at 4 p.m. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita’s memory may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, Attn: Development Office, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02372 or by visiting www.perkins.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.