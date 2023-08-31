Rita Alvarado, 70

Mrs. Rita (Sullivan) Alvarado, of Quincy, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 24, 2023. She was 70.

She was the daughter of the late Cornelius Sullivan, (BPD), and the late Marjorie Sullivan (Prendiville).

Born and raised in Dorchester, she graduated from Dorchester high school in 1972. She was the President of the Lunch Hour Monitors Association of Boston for over 20 years, where she stood up and fought for many.

Rita’s greatest accomplishment in life was her family; spending summer days in Humarock, Ellis Haven, and at the McGregor’s pool; she spent most Sunday’s watching football.

Beloved wife of Pedro N. Alvarado of Quincy; who were happily married for over 51 years.

Loving and proud mother of Pedro (Peter) Alvarado and his wife, Stacy, of Quincy, Annmarie (Annie) McGregor and her husband, Michael, of Weymouth, Matthew Alvarado and his fiancé, Stefanie of Saugus, and Christopher Alvarado of Quincy.

Sister of AnneMarie Daly and her husband, Stephen, of Plymouth, Thomas Sullivan of Dorchester, the late Marjorie McDonough and her surviving husband, David of Scituate, the late Maureen Cellucci and her late husband, Stephen (Poochy), and the late John, Patricia, and William Sullivan.

Cherished Nana to Isabella Collins, Toni Alvarado, John Collins, Brianna Brady Alvarado and Christopher Alvarado Jr. (C.J.)

Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and her grand pups; Mookie, Jeff, Mabel, Lola and Zander.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours Wednesday, August 30th, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday August 31st, at 9 :30 AM prior to the Funeral Mass in Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Teamsters Local # 25 Autism Fund, 544 Main Street, Boston, MA 02129-1113