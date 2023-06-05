Rita L. A. Robateau, 93

Rita Leonore Antonette (Tench) Robateau, of Dorchester, died peacefully in her home on Monday, May 29, 2023. She was 93.

Rita was born in Belize City, Belize (formerly known as British Honduras) on Aug. 20, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Selwyn Edgar and Amy Geraldine (Longsworth) Tench.

Rita was the beloved wife of Carlos B. Robateau, with whom she shared more than 70 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Michael G. Tench and his spouse Hay of Florida, and Heather E. Monteiro of Dorchester, the late Rita J. Robateau, and the late Charles B. Robateau and his surviving spouse Jenifer of Florida. Rita was the loving grandmother of Nuria Simeon and her spouse Robert of Missouri, Heather “Vanessa” Camillo and her spouse Sebastian of Florida, Carmen Rodriguez of New York, Erren Robateau and his spouse Jim Ryczek of Rhode Island, and Erik Robateau and his spouse Farah Wong of Dorchester. She was the loving great-grandmother of Nia Tench of Missouri and Allister Robateau of Dorchester. Rita was also the dear sister of Bertram Tench of East Sussex, England, Louis Tench and his spouse Pam of Mattapan. Rita was pre-deceased by her four brothers: Ronald “Dan”, Frank, Rae, and Sylvian “Jim” Tench. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, June 11, 2023, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

