Rita M. Jensen, 90

Rita M. (Shea) Jensen, age 90, of Braintree passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 20.

Rita was born in Boston and graduated from North Quincy High School. She was a loving homemaker who took pride in raising her family. Rita was extremely active in the special needs community in support of her 2 youngest children. She was a member of many mothers support groups and built several lifelong friendships. Rita enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing and spending time with those she loved. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Jensen. Loving mother of Laura E. Flynn and her husband Paul of CA, Lynne M. Aldrich and her late husband Dennis of Braintree, Luann T. Kulbashian of NH, Robert J. Jensen, Jr. and his wife Kamina of CA, Kenneth J. Jensen, Sr. of Braintree, Jeffrey P. Jensen and his wife Carol of Hanson, Timothy E. Jensen of Braintree, Benjamin J. Jensen of Braintree and the late David F. Jensen. Cherished Grammie of 16 and Great Grammie of 12. Rita was 1 of 15 children to the late James and Florence Shea. She is survived by her siblings Donald Shea of RI, Janice Birrittieri of FL, Karen Miller of Hanover and Kathleen Froio of Scituate. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in St. Michael Cemetery, Avon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rita may be made to South Coastal Family Support Center-Advocates, 1898 N. Main Street, Randolph, MA 02368.