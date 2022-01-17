Rita M. Kipp

Rita M. (Gibbons) Kipp of Abington, died peacefully at home on January 14, 2022.

Rita, or Ree Ree, the youngest daughter of Wilbert and Rita Gibbons, was born at Quincy Hospital on New Year’s Eve in 1952. She grew up in Quincy, MA, with her 7 siblings and graduated from Quincy High. Rita was married for many years to Dana Kipp and they raised their 3 daughters in Quincy and Braintree. Rita started working as a cashier for Stop and Shop, eventually moving to a job in the corporate office in Quincy. It was there that she began working in payroll. She most recently worked at Tempus Unlimited (formerly Cerebral Palsy Massachusetts) where she met and grew to adore her co-workers.

Rita’s greatest joy, second only to reading books on a beach, was spending time with family and friends. She adored summer days down the Cape. She loved having morning coffee on her back deck. She was thrilled to watch the deer run through her yard, until they ate her flowers. She found happiness in her MG group, her sober life, and her new friends. She looked forward to camping with her friends and weekends away. She loved floating on a raft or in a boat. Ree Ree loved chatting with her nieces and nephews in the kitchen until all hours of the morning. She loved sewing and HGTV, bringing food into work to share, watching people open presents, sending money in the mail, and having a good Italian meal. She loved going to shows with her siblings and she cherished every special moment with her kids and grandkids.

Rita was the loving mother of Rachael Kipp of Brockton, Melissa Kipp and Frank Lenardis of Quincy, Vicki and Joe Graham of Abington, and doting Grammie of Ashley Gouthro, Trey, Quin, Tristan, Kariana, Matthew and Isabella Graham. She was a beloved sister of her siblings and in-laws Diane and Buster Loud of Fla., Linda and David Schofield, Ann Johnson, Michael and Elaine Gibbons, James and Sinuon Gibbons, Robert Gibbons, all of Quincy, and Richard and Carol Gibbons of Kingston. Ree Ree was also the adoring Auntie of many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She leaves behind many other family, friends, and loved ones who will miss her dearly.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 5-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Recovery Center of America at Westminster, 9 Village Inn Road, Westminster, MA 01473.

