Rita M. Miele, 84

Rita Michelina (Palumbo) Miele, age 84, of Braintree, MA and Ft. Myers Beach, FL, formerly of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She was the wife of the late Arnold (Aniello) Miele for 61 years. She was born in Quincy, MA on May 2, 1937, and she was the daughter of Pasqualina and Domenic Palumbo of Quincy. She was the older sister of the late Grace Cunningham and the late Sabatino Palumbo.

Rita was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Rita’s most beloved pastime was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed spending time with her husband dancing at the Italian-American Social Club in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. They loved to dance, laugh, and host friends and family at their home in Florida together. Rita was a talented cook and baker, skilled with a crochet needle, and a compassionate conversationalist.

She is survived by her 5 children, Rose DiCesare and her husband Michael of Quincy, Vincent Miele of Braintree, Steven Miele and his wife Elizabeth of Ft. Myers Beach, FL, Teresa Miele Ash of Quincy and Francis Miele and his wife Ann-Marie of Bozeman, MT; 11 grandchildren, Christopher DiCesare, Diana Cavallo, Vincent Aniello Miele, Sean Miele, Bryan Ash, Gina Ash, James Ash, Ryan Miele, Justin Gilmore, Michaela and Alex VanMecl; 10 great grandchildren, Matthew, Alison, Caroline, Lauren, Luciano, Chase, Mason, Maverick, Connor, Aidan and Ana, and brother in law James M. Cunningham of Weymouth.

Memorial visitation will be held at Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St., Quincy, on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a closing prayer service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private.