Rita M. Newcomb, 84

Rita M. (Palmisano) Newcomb, age 84, of Bridgewater, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Friday, July 14, 2023 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Rita was born in Boston, to the late Michael and Mary (Mascari) Palmisano. Raised and educated in North Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1956. She lived in Bridgewater for thirteen years, previously in Braintree for over forty years.

Rita was proud to have served in the United States Navy as a Disbursing Clerk Seaman in the late 1950s.

She was employed as an accounting supervisor for the former New England Telephone Company and NYNEX for over thirty-five years, having retired in 1996.

Rita was a former longtime active parishioner of Saint Thomas More Church in Braintree where she volunteered in Christian ministry for high school students and with the youth group. She volunteered for South Shore Habitat for Humanity for over twenty years and was proud to be associated with so many selfless, dedicated people.

Rita enjoyed many friendships within the Stone Meadow community and served on the board there for several years.

She enjoyed vacationing to Aruba and Maine, and taking cruises with friends.

Devoted mother of Jeremiah E. “Jerry” Newcomb and his wife Dixela of Dover, N.H., Michelle Bayly and her husband Todd of Dennisport, and Diane M. Ciardi of Weymouth.

Loving grandmother of seven and great grandmother of four.

Sister of Joanne Hamill of Rockland.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, July 17, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Tuesday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Rita’s memory may be made to South Shore Habitat for Humanity, 77 Accord Park Drive, Unit D-7, Norwell, MA 02061 or www.sshabitat.org, or to the charity of your choice.

