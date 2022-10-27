Rita M. Previte, 88

Rita M. Previte, age 88, of Quincy, MA, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

Rita was born in Somerville to the late Leonard Miceli and the late Tosca (Panza) Miceli. She was raised in Somerville and graduated from Somerville High School, Class of 1951.

Rita was married for 67 years to her husband and caregiver for over 30 years, Henry Previte. She was a devoted mother to her children, Donna (Previte) MacFadgen and her husband Chris of Pembroke, David Previte and his wife Kerrie of Holbrook and Karen (Previte) Bartlett of Danvers, MA. Rita is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Previte, Cristina (Previte) Cardona, Courtney MacFadgen and Christopher MacFadgen.

Rita was a devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed spending time with and entertaining her family and friends. She was very social and loved visiting her children, going out to dinner, sewing, knitting, baking, cake decorating, celebrating birthdays/holidays, crafting, and playing cards.

Rita adored and cherished her relationship and time spent with her grandchildren. She loved talking to her children and grandchildren and hearing about their lives and accomplishments. She was always there to support and encourage everyone in her life.

Rita was always involved in activities surrounding her community and children. When her kids were younger, she would work with her neighborhood every year to make the costumes for her street to march in the Fourth of July Parade. She worked on many local campaigns and was always volunteering to help. Her care and compassion had no boundaries.

Rita worked for many years at Kemper Insurance Company, on Newport Avenue, North Quincy, MA. She started as Policy Systems Supervisor and then Policy Systems Manager before going out on disability and eventually retiring. Many cherished memories and friendships were made at Kemper Insurance.

The Previte family would like to acknowledge and extend their gratitude to all the dedicated Doctors, Nurses, Home Health Aides, and Visiting Nurses for their kindness, devotion and care over the years. We would also like to thank Old Colony Hospice for their compassion and comfort care given to our Mom.

At the request of the family, Rita’s funeral services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Rita’s name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, by visiting: www.nationalmssociety.org/donate.

See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.