Rita N. McKenna, 98

Rita N. (McMahon) McKenna, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 16, 2023. She was 98.

She was born in Boston to Sarah (Cleary) and Michael McMahon, who immigrated from County Clare, Ireland. She was very proud to be the first generation born in the United States. After graduating from Roxbury Memorial High School, Rita earned her bachelor’s at the Boston State Teachers College and then went on to earn her master’s from Boston University. She was a forever learner and even went back to school at both Bridgewater University to earn her certification as a guidance counselor and UMass Boston to earn her certification in Gerontology.

In her mid 20’s she met the love of her life, John J. “Joe” McKenna. They were inseparable for the 30 years they were married before his sudden passing.

Rita had a passion for teaching and got her start with the Boston and Weymouth public school systems. She eventually went on to teach at the Squantum School for the remainder of her 45 years of teaching. After her retirement she answered the calling of being a teacher through volunteering at the local library, specifically as a teacher in the “Confidential Adult Learn to Read” program. She even had the opportunity to travel to Thailand and China to teach locals English as a second language.

Rita was incredibly generous with her time. A lot of her time spent with her husband Joe, was volunteered to the Quincy YMCA. She also gave her time to the Museum of Science in Boston, DOVE, the Girl Scouts and was even recognized in the Patriot Ledger for her extensive volunteer work after retiring from teaching. When she wasn’t volunteering, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. She could not and would not sit still. She lived every day to its fullest.

Beloved wife of 30 years to the late John J. “Joe” McKenna. Survived by her son, John J. McKenna Jr. (Margaret) of Quincy and her three daughters, Kathryn Diehl (Leonard) of Hanover, Mary Dailey (Gerard) of Wakefield, and Eileen Reardon (Neal) of Sudbury. Cherished grandmother to Caitlin Reiche (Eric), Joseph Dailey, Danielle Dailey, Chelsea Reardon, Jacqueline Reardon, and the late Giselle Reardon. Great grandmother of Elizabeth Reiche. Loving sister to the late Sarah Ryder and the late Catherine McDonagh. Also survived by her brother-in-law John Kilgarriff of Braintree and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, June 22nd, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Friday, June 23rd, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rita may be made to the Thomas Crane Public Library, 40 Washington Street, Quincy, MA, 02169.