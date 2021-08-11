Ritchie Family Of Squantum Bereavement Celebration Of Life

Virginia (Ginny) M. (Ritchie) Lagos, of Hull, passed away on June 21, 2020. She was 78 years old. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mary (Ball) Ritchie of 1 Winslow Rd., Squantum. Virginia was the devoted mother of the Late Mary (Dee Dee) Lagos and George Lagos and his wife Leslie of Braintree and Hull and proud grandmother of Danielle, Bryan, Scotty and Jenna Lagos.

Brother James (Jimmy) H. Ritchie passed away on June 30, 2020. He was 77 years old. He was the father of James Ritchie, Thomas Ritchie and Deborah (Ritchie) Hayden and Grandfather to Jessica Hayden.

Mary (Dee Dee) Lagos, daughter of Virginia Logos, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020. Dee Dee was 54 years old.

Brother Robert (Bobby) Ritchie passed away on Jan. 17, 2021. He was 67 years old and the husband of Margaret “Micki” (Ross) Ritchie and the father of Robert, Amanda and Allison Ritchie.

Surviving siblings: Brother Frederick Ritchie and his wife, Dianne (Desmond).

Sister Barbara (Ritchie) Lee and husband Ed Lee.

Brother Donald Ritchie and his late wife, Andrea (McLoughlin) Ritchie.

Sister Mary Ritchie Marini and her late husband Joseph Marini;

Late Sister Claire (Dardinski) White and late husband, Charlie White.

There is an abundance of nieces and nephews.

There will be a bereavement/celebration of life buffet function for Ritchie family on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Common Market, 97 Willard St., Quincy, at noon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.