RMV Cautions Customers To Be Aware Of Text Phishing Scam

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is cautioning customers to be aware of a text phishing scam that has been reported in the Commonwealth and in other states.

The scam reportedly involves customers receiving text messages, claiming to be from the “DMV,” that direct them to click on a provided link to update their personal identifying contact information. Customers can identify this type of text as a phishing scam because it includes “DMV” and in Massachusetts DMV is not the name of the Registry of Motor Vehicles; in Massachusetts, the name of the Registry is abbreviated as “RMV.” Any text using the phrase “Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DMV” should be deleted.

Note that the RMV does not send unsolicited requests for personal and/or contact information to customers by text. Any communication by text from the RMV would be as a result of a customer-initiated request or transaction.

For the latest Registry updates and information, check Mass.gov/RMV or follow the RMV on Twitter @MassRMV.