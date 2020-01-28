RMV Extends Friday Service Hours At Locations In Braintree, Plymouth, Taunton

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) announces that the RMV Service Centers in Braintree, Plymouth, and Taunton will have the extended service hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Friday until the Brockton Service Center reopens for business. The hours are being extended to continue to provide customers with additional resources while the Brockton location remains temporarily closed due to flooding that occurred when a water pipe burst on Jan. 19.

“We are pleased to extend the hours of service at these locations to ensure that customers have options and flexibility for conducting their business transactions while the Brockton Service Center remains temporarily closed,” said Acting Registrar Jamey Tesler. “The repairs at the Brockton location are ongoing at this time, and we apologize for any inconvenience to our customers.”

The Registry’s staff, who would work normally out of the Brockton location, remain temporarily reassigned to customer service centers in Taunton, Fall River, Braintree and Haymarket in Boston.

Some RMV customers may be able to conduct transactions online or visit a AAA location if the customer is a member of AAA. Members of the public who need to visit a service center should note the following information.

Customers in the Brockton area in need of License Credentials, Registration and Title, and/or Learner’s Permits may visit:

Customers who are required to participate in suspension hearings should visit the following locations:

All road tests that were previously scheduled at the Brockton Service Center will now be held at the service centers in Braintree and Taunton. Please visit either location on the day of your scheduled road test and the Road Test Examiner will administer your road test.

The Registry recommends that all customers, “Start Online First,” to review more than 40 transactions and services that are available, (such as paying a fee, scheduling a road test, and renewing a registration,) and “Get Ready” online before visiting a service center. For more information and to start transactions, go to Mass.gov/rmv.

For members of AAA, please visit the following website to learn about Massachusetts Registry transactions which can be conducted at AAA locations in Massachusetts: https://www.mass.gov/rmv-services-at-aaa