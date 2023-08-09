Robert A. Dixon, 91, of Hingham formerly of Quincy, died Aug. 6, 2023. He was the devoted husband of the late Suzanne (McLaughlin) Dixon who died in 2013.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Robert was the son of the late Arthur R. and Edna M. (Oppermann) Dixon. He was raised in New York and was a 1950 graduate of Baldwin High School, and 1954 graduate of Hofstra University.

Shortly after graduating he moved to Massachusetts, settling in Quincy. Robert began his career as a Banker with the former Shawmut Bank as manager of the checking and savings department. In 1976 he accepted a position with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston as an Analyst. He retired in 2004.

Robert was a long-time, dedicated member of the Christadelphian Church, worshipping at the Boston Ecclesia at Stoughton. He was also an animal lover and avid gardener, and enjoyed tending to the beautiful flowers and plants he had nurtured in the gardens around his home.

He was the brother of the late Joan Shaw. Also survived by many cousins including Peter Dixon and his wife Jane (Singer) Dixon of Hollis, NH and Barbara (Dixon) Ryan of Amityville, NY.

Private services and burial are planned.

In lieu of flowers, Robert asked that donations in his memory be made to your local no-kill animal shelter or to the Quincy Animal Shelter, 440R East Squantum St., Quincy MA 02171.

Funeral arrangements under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel.