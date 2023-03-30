Robert A. Flaherty, 76

Robert A. “Flash of Houghs Neck” Flaherty, age 76, a lifelong Quincy resident, died suddenly, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at home.

Robert was born in Boston, to the late Joseph F. and Dorothy C. (Yetman) Flaherty. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1964. He later graduated from Northeastern University where he was a member of the Sigma Epsilon Rho Honor Society.

He was employed as a stockbroker with the A.G. Edwards Company of Hingham for twenty-five years. As a young man, Bob worked as a composer at the Patriot Ledger for ten years. After retirement, he worked in the mailroom at Quincy City Hall for several years.

Bob was a Vietnam Era veteran and proudly served as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. Active in veterans affairs, he was a life member and past chaplain of the Marine Corps League William R. Caddy Detachment in Quincy, the Hough Neck American Legion Post 380, and the former DAV Quincy Cavanaugh Chapter #79.

He was a volunteer driver for DAV veterans, logging thousands of miles, and also served the Houghs Neck Meals on Wheels community. Bob was always willing to lend a helping hand.

A man of faith, Bob was a longtime active member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish and a former Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. He was well-known for his dry sense of humor and his love of gardening.

Bob and his wife, Jeanne, loved Irish music and dancing. They belonged to many Irish organizations where they made many friendships, including the Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Erin, the Irish Social Club of West Roxbury, Irish Cultural Center in Canton, Norwood Music Club, Canadian American Club of Watertown, and the Irish Music Club of Greater Boston.

Beloved husband and best friend for fifty-two years of Jeanne M. (Gibbons) Flaherty.

Devoted brother of Joseph F. Flaherty and his wife Nina of Weymouth, Mary Sportman and her husband Kim of Raynham.

Dear brother-in-law of Thomas G. Gibbons and his wife Carol of Plymouth, Brian S. Gibbons and his wife Lorraine, Richard J. Gibbons and his wife Eleanor, all of Quincy.

Bob is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, April 2, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Monday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit www.sweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.