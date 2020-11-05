Robert A. Hemphill, 78

Robert A. “Bob” Hemphill, 78, of Quincy died Nov. 2.

The beloved husband of 50 years to Claire (Wherty) Hemphill of Quincy. Loving father of Robyn Adler of Weymouth. Brother of Nancy Hazelwood of Lakeville, Kathleen King of Quincy, James Hemphill of Plymouth, Donna Parshley of Stoughton and the late Jean Parenteau, Norman Hemphill and Dorothy Clark. Cherished grandfather of Aria and Faith Adler. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Mr. Hemphill grew up in Dorchester. He worked as a school bus driver for the Boston schools for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and playing cards. He was a member of the Braintree Moose Lodge for many years.

An avid New England sports fan, Mr. Hemphill enjoyed following the games; he also loved his scratch tickets. He enjoyed his yearly vacation with his family up at the Days Inn in Lincoln, NH.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday morning from 10-12 noon in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will begin on Tuesday at 12 noon in the funeral home.

Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to Presidential Home Health Care, 59 Coddington St., Quincy, MA 02169.