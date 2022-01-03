Robert A. Howlett, 81

Robert A. Howlett of Quincy died Dec. 28. He was 81.

Mr. Howlett was born in Boston to Harold Howlett and Esther (Swanbon) and raised in Dorchester. After graduating from Brighton High School, Mr. Howlett met his wife of 60 years, Joan (Curran) and they moved to Quincy to start a life together.

Mr. Howlett’s strength made for a hard worker and excellent husband, father, and grandfather. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family and cheering for his grandchildren at their games.

Beloved husband to Joan Howlett (Curran). Devoted father to Kevin Howlett of Quincy, Susan Howlett of Quincy, and Brian Howlett and his wife Kristen of Bridgewater. Loving brother of Dorothy Murphy and her husband Robert of Quincy, Judith Howlett of Quincy and Carol Zuroms of FL. Cherished grandfather to Jake, Ava, and Owen of Bridgewater, Robert of Wareham, and Ryan of Abington. He is predeceased by his eldest son Robert Michael Howlett, his brother, Richard Howlett and his sister, Janet LaValley.

Services for Mr. Howlett will be private.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.