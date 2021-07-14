Robert A. MacDougall, 78

Robert A. MacDougall, age 78, a longtime resident of South Weymouth, died peacefully, Sunday, July 11, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born in Quincy, to the late Thomas M. and Christine F. (MacKay) MacDougall. Raised and educated in the Adams Shore neighborhood of Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy Trade School. Bob had lived in South Weymouth for over fifty years, previously in Quincy.

He was employed as a licensed electrician with the MBTA for twenty-seven years, and had been retired for many years. He was a proud member of IBEW Local 103.

Bob was a longtime active member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy.

Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and golfing. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for forty-three years of the late Catherine I. (MacLeod) MacDougall. Devoted father of Kate S. Marshall and her husband Michael of South Weymouth, David A. MacDougall and his wife Elisabeth of Hanover. Loving grandfather of Michael J. Marshall, Jr. and Catherine M. Marshall, Duncan A. MacDougall and Ian L. MacDougall.

Dear brother of Joanne Cole and her husband Robert of Middleboro, and predeceased by Barbara Ryan and her late husband Richard, Donald MacDougall and his late wife Catherine. Bob is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, July 18, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, on Monday, July 19, at 11 a.m. Pastor John W. Culp will officiate. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Fort Square Presbyterian Church Mission Fund, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

