Robert A. Murphy, 96

Robert A. “Bob” Murphy, of Quincy, MA, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Quincy, MA on Nov. 15, 2022. Robert was 96.

A member of the greatest generation, father of eight, grandfather of nineteen and great grandfather of nine, raised during the great depression and lived a full life in the Boston area, served in the Navy during WWII and founded several successful businesses in Quincy.

Robert, the son of Cecelia and Robert E. Murphy of Boston, was born in Boston, MA on Sept. 24, 1926. Bob, as he was called, grew up in the Readville section of Hyde Park and later moved to Roxbury’s Mission Hill neighborhood. Bob was an avid sportsman, playing baseball and football and very much enjoyed all sports especially watching his children and grandchildren’s games. Bob attended Boston Trade High School and in 1944 enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in North Bend, Oregon for the Navy Aviation School of Aircraft Carriers and trained as a tail gunner. He was on a ship in the South Pacific supporting the battle of Okinawa Japan and later was part of the occupation forces in Tokyo Japan in 1945.

Upon coming home from the war, Bob founded several industrial cleaning companies including Suffolk Cleaning Co. In his free time Bob loved to dance and frequently visited music and dance halls around Boston with his friends. He was lucky enough one day at Mosley’s Dance Hall in Dedham, MA to meet his future wife and love of his life, Dorothy Howlett of Dorchester.

Bob and Dotty were married in 1956 and lived in Brockton, MA before moving to Quincy, MA where they raised their eight children. Bob and Dotty loved to travel with their children and were often on the road in their station wagon and trailer heading to some fun destination around the United States and Canada. Their home in Quincy was frequently the center of activities around the holidays and summer days at the pool.

Bob was committed to leading his companies for over fifty years. He prided himself with helping many immigrants from across the world with getting their first job in the U.S. In addition, he always hired local Quincy kids and especially friends of his children, all of whom worked for him starting at young ages. Bob believed in a strong work ethic and always led by example. He started most days at 4:30 a.m. and was frequently working seven days a week.

Bob, is survived by his wife Dorothy of sixty six years, seven of their children, Robert Murphy of Quincy MA, Carol O’Brien of Dorchester MA, Michael Murphy and his wife Donna of Hanover MA, Susan Boudreau and her husband Kevin of Quincy MA, Jeffrey Murphy and his wife Leslie of Sarasota, FL, Gail Crann and her husband Paul of Westford MA, James Murphy and his wife Melissa of Duxbury MA, in-laws Lisa Murphy of Weymouth, MA, James O’Brien of West Hartford, CT his brother Gerald Murphy of South Carolina and nineteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his son Peter Murphy of Scituate, MA and his sister Mary Murphy and brother John Murphy of Boston, MA.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, November 21, 2022, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy

His funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, dance with someone you love in his honor.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.