Robert A. Pelosi, DMD, died of lymphoma, peacefully at home, on June 19 with his devoted wife of 34 years by his side.

Dr. Pelosi was born in East Boston on Nov. 11, 1937 to Vito Antonio Pelosi and Julia Sirbeck. He was very proud of his Italian/ Hungarian heritage. He was predeceased by his nine siblings, Angelo, Ugo, Anthony and Alexander, Florence, Mary, Theresa, Julia and Jenny.

Dr. Pelosi was a graduate of Boston English High School, Boston College and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, receiving his doctorate in 1963. He celebrated the 50th Anniversary of his Tufts graduation in 2013.

He loved being a dentist and his career spanned over fifty years. He retired from his solo home office on Adams Street, Quincy, after 35 years of practice. Many of his patients became lifelong friends.

Dr. Pelosi served as a military dentist in the U.S. Navy in Memphis, Tenn., after dental school. He retired from the Massachusetts Air National Guard, with a rank of lieutenant colonel. He was a fifty-year member of the Quincy YMCA, and an avid jogger and walker.

Beloved husband of Meg Perry Pelosi for thirty four years, loving father of Robert Pelosi of Holmdel, NJ, Christine Pelosi of Dedham, and Andrea Pelosi of NH. He will always have a place in the hearts of Kate Hester of Braintree, Sean Maloney of Buffalo, NY and Stephen Maloney of Severn, MD. He leaves ten grandchildren, and many close nieces and nephews.

In light of current circumstances services were private. A celebration of Dr. Pelosi’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice, for the kindness and compassion Dr. Pelosi received while under their care.

He will be so missed.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.