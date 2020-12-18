Robert A. Ranton, Jr., 91

Robert A. Ranton, Jr., age 91, of Quincy, formerly of Walpole and Dorchester, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Robert was born in Boston, to the late Robert A. and Elizabeth A. (Schlitht) Ranton. He was raised in Dorchester and was a graduate of the former Dorchester High School for Boys, Class of 1947. He lived in Quincy for eight years, previously in Walpole for thirty-six years.

He was employed with the U.S. Postal Service at the South Postal Annex in Boston for forty years and retired in 2003.

Bob was proud to have served in the United States Navy following World War II, and in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion Post #294 in Quincy.

Beloved husband of the late Joan A. (Duffy) Ranton. Devoted father of Robert A. Ranton III and his wife Mary of Milton, Richard A. Ranton and his wife Ellen of Kingston. Loving grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of Dorothy Garrity of Dorchester and Luella Meneely of Milton. Robert is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, December 21, from 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, December 21, at 10 o’clock. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion Post #294, 81 Liberty Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

