Robert A. Verrochi, 81

Robert A. Verrochi, age 81, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in the comfort of his loving family.

Robert was born in Boston, to the late Ralph and Dolores (Triani) Verrochi. Raised and educated in Boston, he was a graduate of Dorchester High School, Class of 1959. He lived in Quincy for sixty years.

Bob was proud to have served in the United States Army during the early 1960s.

Bob was a skilled carpenter and proud member of the former Carpenter’s Union Local 67. He also worked for J.F. White Contracting Company for many years.

He enjoyed photography, reading, and bird watching.

Beloved husband of the late Josette A. (McLellan) Verrochi.

Devoted father of John Verrochi, Mary Verrochi, Michelle Verrochi, Patrice Verrochi, Brian Verrochi and his wife Kerri, all of Quincy, and Joanne Miller and her husband Keith of El Paso, Tex.

Loving grandfather of Joseph Verrochi, Josie, Frances, and Iris Verrochi, and Ian Miller.

Devoted brother of Ralph Verrochi and Richard Verrochi.

At Robert’s request, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to Saint John the Baptist Church, c/o 556 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, P.O Box 690789, Quincy, MA 02269.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.