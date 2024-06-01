Robert B. Murphy, 97

Robert Blaise Murphy, of Quincy, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. He was 97.

Robert was born in Boston on February 3, 1927, and was the son of the late Joseph James and Helen Rita (Perry) Murphy. Robert was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from South Boston High School with the Class of 1944. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy on October 3, 1944. He proudly served his country during WWII and was honorably discharged on July 2, 1946. Following his time in the service, Robert went to work for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority as a motorman and a laborer for the City of Boston. He retired in 1991 after 45 years of service to the Commonwealth.

Robert was the beloved husband of the late Helen Marie (McCabe) Murphy, who died in 2008. The two married on May 20, 1950, in Boston, and together they shared 58 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Karen M. Huff and her husband William of Wayland, Linda M. Cuddy and her husband James of Braintree, Robert T. Murphy and his former wife Jane Murphy of Quincy/Hingham, Kevin M. Murphy and his partner Cheryll Skarzenski of Quincy, Paula J. Donovan and her partner Richard Chenette of Quincy, William T. Murphy and his wife Christine of Quincy, the late John J. Murphy, and the late Thomas W. Murphy. Robert was the loving grandfather of 14 and the loving great grandfather of 13. He was preceded in death by his two brothers: John J. Murphy, and Joseph J. Murphy, and his former daughter-in-law: Noreen Murphy. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Family was the most important part of Bob’s life. He was a dedicated husband and father, and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for the people he loved and cared for. When he was not working two jobs to support his family he found time to play with his 8 children at the ballpark, Nantasket beach, Castle Island or wherever the old station wagon would take them. As his children grew up and left the nest Bob found time in-between playing with the grand and great grandchildren to enjoy music, reading, especially history and staying abreast of the politics of the day. He loved playing golf with his family and also with his buddy Red. The annual Pasture Classic up in Farmington Maine was his favorite outing. Bob was an avid cribbage player and all of his kids and grandkids loved to challenge him. Rarely did he lose and any who would beat him would enjoy the praise he would bestow on them. Bob and Helen also enjoyed many fun times with their friends. Bowling, luncheons, traveling and for many years Saint Patrick’s Day celebration were some of the highlights for them whether you were Irish or not. Bob enjoyed socializing on his front porch – martini in hand and ready to regale any who had the good fortune to find themselves in his company.

Robert was a great listener with a good sense of humor. He was patient, understanding, open minded and generous. Robert’s life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 9 AM prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., Quincy, at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Robert’s name to My Brother’s Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356, or the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, P.O. Box 690789, Quincy, MA 02269, or Good Shepherd Hospice, 160 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459.