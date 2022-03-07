Robert B. Robbs, 58

Robert Bruce Robbs, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. He was 58.

Born in Dorchester on Sept. 10, 1963, Robert was the son of the late Florence O. Langley and Stephen McNeil. Robbie was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from South Boston High School with the Class of 1981. Robbie was a strong supporter of the Unions, and retired as a member of Boilermakers, Local 29. Though he retired early, he remained a lifelong proponent of the union and devoted his days to supporting the field, and his countless friends in the union.

Robbie’s legacy is best known through his relationships: with his friends from far and wide, and most of all, his family. There wasn’t anything “Bobby” wouldn’t do for the people he loved, and his family knew this and felt this every single day, in the Robbie Robbs way: tough yet true love, unmatched lasagna, and an infectious laugh you could never forget. Robbie will be missed dearly by all the lives he touched.

Robbie was the beloved husband of Carla Sanilita (Undag) Robbs of Quincy. Robbie and Carla were married on July 3, 2003, and have been inseparable since. He was the devoted father of Jillian M. MacTaggart and her husband Mark of Saugus and the loving “Papa” of Mark and Declan MacTaggart. Robert was the dear brother of Lee, Ron, Russ, Eleanor, and Sandra. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, to whom he remains an unparalleled father figure and friend.

Friends and all who knew Robbie through the many phases of his life are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment and United States Army Military Honors in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

