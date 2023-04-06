Robert “Bob” G. Gordon, 90, of Quincy, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 2, 2023.

The beloved husband for 56 years of the late Natalie (Hayes) Gordon. Dear son of the late Henry Gordon, Sr. and Helen (Powers) Gordon. Devoted father of Mary Griffith and her husband Paul of Quincy, Patricia Maggio and her husband Bruce of Quincy and Robert G. Gordon, Jr., and his wife Kathleen of Woodbury, Minn. Brother of the late Henry, Jr., Howard and James Gordon.

Cherished grandfather of Paul Griffith, Jr.(Jill), Michael Griffith (Jacquelyn), Jonathan Griffith (Jena), Allison Griffith (Julia) and Jennifer Griffith (Christopher) all of Quincy, Bruce Maggio (Julie) of Abington, Stephen Maggio (Shannon) of Rockland, Amanda Maggio (Thomas) of Quincy, Robert, William and Caroline Gordon all of Minn. and 12 great-grandchildren. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Bob joined the Navy during the Korean War and served aboard the USS Des Moines. He was employed by the Boston Fire Department, Fire Alarm Construction Division as a Working Foreman and retired in 1982. He was a hard worker who worked numerous side jobs so that his wife would be able to stay at home with their children. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and family creating lasting memories.

The family would like to acknowledge the extraordinary care given by The Fenno House, John Adams Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility, SSA Homecare and the Norwell VNA and Hospice.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 11 at 12:30 p.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.