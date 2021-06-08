Robert Boussy, 65

Robert “Bob/Bobby” Boussy, much loved brother, cousin and uncle, passed away at the age of 65 on Monday, March 22, 2021, following a car accident in February.

Born in Dorchester, the son of Harold and Mary (McDonough) Boussy, Bob moved to Quincy as a child where he remained a proud lifelong resident. He was a graduate of North Quincy HS, where he played football for 4 years while also taking classes at Quincy Tech and attending Quincy College, completing a certificate in electronics. He was a longtime member of the Squantum Yacht Club and the Quincy YMCA. Bob unapologetically marched to the beat of his own drummer in life.

Among Bob’s epic pursuits that belied his stature included running for the mayor of Quincy, feeding the homeless for years at Father Bill’s, the hungry at the soup kitchen at Church of the Presidents, racing sailing regattas across Quincy Bay for over 30 years (proudly capturing the first place in the 2010 Lipton Cup), and traveling across country by motorcycle. He also may have been personally escorted out of the state of Florida by the mayor of Key West (details were always understandably murky there).

In the family, he was known as “Famous Uncle Bobby” and it was a long established family lore that he could fly. His video skills as RJB Productions were a family favorite for his color commentary at every first communion, confirmation, and graduation. The world is a little less fun with his passing.

He was the beloved brother of Thomas Boussy (deceased) and his wife Barbara (Barrett) of Quincy, Paul Boussy and his wife Jane (Shaunessy) of Milton and Chatham, Marie McLaughlin and her husband Richard of Quincy, and Dick Boussy and his wife Debbie (Stride) of Weymouth.

There will be a Funeral Mass and a celebration of life at Most Blessed Sacrament Church Houghs Neck, Quincy, Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Bob’s devotion to feeding the hungry, please consider a donation in Bob’s name to Fr Bill’s Place Quincy (helpfbms.org) or bring a bag of food to the funeral and it will be brought to the Germantown food pantry.