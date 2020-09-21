Robert Brown, 92

Robert Brown of Middleboro, formerly of Randolph, Quincy, and Dorchester, died Sept. 16 at the age of 92 of natural causes.

He was the son of the late Ernest and Anna Brown of Quincy, and was predeceased by his sister Ruth Sewell. He is survived by his wife of what would have been 70 years this November, Norma (McGee) Brown, two sons: Gary and his wife Ardith of Assonet, and Kip and his wife Candace of Milton, and his nephew Ronnie Sewell of Tyngsboro. Bob leaves behind four grandchildren: Brian Brown and his wife Jennifer of San Diego, Heather Deary and her husband Justin of Uxbridge, Camden Brown of Milton, and Madison Brown of New York City; and three great-grandchildren: Abby, Micah and Max Deary of Uxbridge.

Mr. Brown was a proud Navy veteran, joining the service at the age of 17 in 1945. He was a 69-year member of the Local 103 Electrical Union, and his long career included serving as general foreman of electricians for the construction of Boston’s Prudential Building and the Faulkner Hospital addition in Jamaica Plain.

Mr. Brown was a skilled bridge player, adept gambler, avid golfer, and long-time member of Foxboro Country Club. In his later years, he enjoyed playing with his long-time golf buddies at Little Harbor in Wareham.

A private graveside service will be held on a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were made by O’Neill Funeral Home, Middleboro.