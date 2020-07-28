Robert Bunstein, 87

Robert Bunstein, age 87, of North Attleboro, formerly of Wareham and Milton, passed away, peacefully, Monday, July 27, 2020 at home, in the comfort of his loving family.

Robert was born in Quincy, to the late Herman G. “Bunny” and Evelyn M. (Peterson) Bunstein. Raised in Milton, he was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1950, and Cornell University, Class of 1954, where he played football and was drafted by the Washington Redskins. Bob had lived in North Attleboro for three years, previously in Wareham for twenty years, and earlier in Milton.

He was the president of his family’s business, the former Fabricated Steel Products Corporation in Quincy, for over forty years.

Bob served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s and retired as a captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve in 1968.

He was active in community volunteerism and was a Legion of Honor member with the former Kiwanis Club of Quincy. He had over forty years of service and was a distinguished past president.

Bob was devoted to his family and especially proud of his children and grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for forty-nine years of Kathleen A. (Sullivan) Bunstein. Devoted father of Robert H. Bunstein, Sr. and his wife Diana of North Attleboro, Kathleen E. LeClair and her husband John of North Attleboro, William R. Bunstein and his wife Elisabeth of Phoenix, Ariz., Cynthia E. Abdelsayed and her husband Nader of Las Vegas, Nev., Susan E. Sullivan and her husband Thomas of Worcester, and Judith A. Gray and her husband Robert of Celebration, Fla. Loving grandfather of fifteen grandchildren and one great grandson. Dear brother of Barbara A. Gilberti of Wareham and Richard A. Bunstein of Calif. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services, with military honors, will be conducted at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Thursday, July 30, at 11:15 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Community VNA of Attleboro, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517

