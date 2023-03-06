Robert C. Ciulla, Sr. of Quincy, originally Pietraperzia, Sicily, Italy, died Feb. 27, 2023.

After getting his barbering license and working in local area shops, Bob opened his own barber shop, Squantum Cutters in 1981, where he quickly became a part of the fabric of the community. His customers soon became his friends and a second family. However, nothing was more important to Bob than his six children. He worked tirelessly to provide a home filled with love for them, each sure they were “his favorite”. In his spare time, he loved to “play cards with the guys” and follow the Red Sox. He credited his great success to God and his devotion to Padre Pio.

Son of the late Cologero and Teresa Ciulla. Loving father of Scott Gerard Ciulla and his former wife Katherine of Quincy, Paul Richard Ciulla and his wife Julie of Scottsdale, AZ, Tracy Lynn Ciulla-Monteiro and her husband Valdir Monteiro of Assonet, Deborah Lynn Ciulla-Sestito and her husband Domenico Sestito of Hull, Susan Marie Ciulla-Hall and her husband Alphonso Hall, Jr. of Brockton, and the late Robert C. Ciulla, Jr. Brother of the late Anthony Ciulla Sr. and his wife Anna, Vincenza LaRosa, Philip Ciulla and his wife Grace, and Salvatore Ciulla and his wife Gloria. Cherished Papa of Scott Ciulla Jr., Robert Ciulla, Richard Ciulla, Stefani Corrigan and her husband Christopher, Victoria Rochwalik and her husband Nico, Samantha Harries and her husband Eric, Cooper Ciulla, Susana Ciulla-Monteiro and her fiancé Liam Brigg, Isabel Ciulla- Monteiro and her partner Chelsey Peterson, Gabriel Ciulla-Monteiro, Camden Ciulla-Marcinkewich and her husband John, Hudson Ciulla-Sestito, Boden Ciulla-Sestito, Harrison Ciulla-Sestito, Trey Ciulla-Hall, Nora Rose Ciulla-Hall, Toryn Ciulla-Hall, Trystn Ciulla-Hall, Tevyn Ciulla-Hall and great papa of Giuliana, Kiele, Robert, Devynn, Chloe, Chase, Josefene, Christopher, Carson, Henry, Jack, Crew, Charlotte, and Delilah. Former husband of Diane Ciulla and the late Donna Walsh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services were previously held. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.