Robert C. Gardiner, lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family.

A graduate of Thayer Academy and Butera School of Art, Bob worked for many years at RustCraft Greeting Cards and later Blue Cross Blue Shield until his retirement. Bob lived a life of service, volunteering with hospice for 14 years and also serving as a Parish Council member, Eucharistic Minister, and funeral altar server at St. Ann’s in Wollaston. Bob had a gift for gardening and kept beautiful gardens at his homes in Quincy and South Yarmouth. He enjoyed genealogy, travel, and had a great love for animals, but the two most important aspects of his life were his faith and family. With a great sense of humor, an endearing smile, and contagious laugh, Bob would brighten any situation and is at the heart of countless family memories. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughter, Mary Gardiner Huang, and her husband John; son, Robert Jr.; and his cherished grandson, Conor. Bob was the beloved son of the late Kenneth and Mary Gardiner of Quincy; dear brother of Paul F. Gardiner of Milton, the late Kenneth D. Gardiner, and the late Gerald D. Gardiner; and brother-in-law of Dyanne Gardiner. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, April 11, 2022, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Bob’s name to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or please do a special act of kindness.

