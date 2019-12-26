Robert C. McCole, 85

Robert C. McCole, age 85, of Quincy passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 after a brief illness.

Raised and educated in South Boston, he graduated from Boston College and went on to receive his Masters from Boston State College. The youngest son of Irish immigrants Philip and Margaret (McGonagle) McCole, Bob was proud of his South Boston roots where he taught math for 38 years at the Gavin Middle School.

Fifty-two years ago, he married the love of his life, Sara Ann “Sally” (McPeake) McCole. They had a beautiful life together and raised their five children in Merrymount. A loving father, he is survived by Julie and her husband Tom Phillips of Duanesburg, NY, Mary and her husband Robert McMorrow of Quincy, Stephen McCole of Quincy, Susan and her husband Scott Kohler of Annapolis, MD and Robert “Bobby” McCole and his husband Michael Erle of San Francisco, CA. A proud and devoted grandfather of Aidan, Garrett, Carly, Allison, and Malcolm McMorrow, Sara and Aidyn Phillips, Ryan, Nate and Lauren Kohler. Dear brother of Daniel F. McCole of South Boston and the late John McCole, Mary Bergin, Thomas P. McCole, Margaret Reardon, Philip J. McCole and Michael Leo McCole. Mr. McCole also had many cherished nieces, nephews, extended family and lifelong friends. His Catholic faith was central in his life and his relationship with his family was inspirational. He will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass which will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 10:00am at Holy Trinity Parish, Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 227 Sea St. Quincy. Burial is in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Visiting hours are private.

Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 227 Sea St. Quincy MA 02169.