Robert C. Smith, 97

Robert C. Smith, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died March 15, 2022. He was 97.

Son of the late Morton L. Smith and Elsie N. (Doeg) Smith. Brother of the late Carrie I. Smith, Morton L. Smith, Richard D. Smith and Warren S. Smith. Robert is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Robert was a longtime parishioner at St. Chrysostom’s Episcopal Church in Quincy. He worked for many years at Pneumatic Scale in Quincy. Robert was an avid reader and hiker. He loved riding his bike and traveled throughout Boston and Cambridge from his home in Quincy. In his spare time he volunteered at the Quincy Library. Robert was a regular blood and plasma donor at Dana Farber. He will be remembered as true gentleman with a generous and giving heart. The fabric of his life was his military service. He was a very proud WWII United States Army veteran, part of Company A 746th Tank Battalion and a proud recipient of a Bronze Star Medal. Robert’s life was focused on his faith and his family. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, March 24, from 3-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy followed by a Celebration of Life service at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Military Honors will conclude the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to St. Chrysostom’s Episcopal Church, 1 Linden St., Quincy, MA 02170.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences