Robert D. MacDonald, 91

Robert D. MacDonald, age 91, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Robert was born in Weymouth, raised and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of North Quincy High School. He had lived in Braintree for five years, previously in Quincy for most of his life.

He was a dedicated employee for General Dynamics at the former Fore River Shipyard and later at the former Howard Johnson’s factory in Wollaston.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed visiting with family, including his four-legged friend “Sarge.”

Beloved son of the late Daniel H. and Catherine (McDermott) MacDonald. Devoted brother of the late Russell H. MacDonald and his wife Phyllis “Chickie” MacDonald, and the late Barbara Lyman and her husband Eddie.

“Uncle Bob” also had many loving nieces and nephews, including the late Denise (MacDonald) Chambers and her husband John, Karen MacDonald, Robert Kendrick and his late wife Gina, Corey Chambers, Sgt., Braintree Police Dept., and Kyle and Tyler Ruest.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, March 12, from 9-9:45 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, 856 Washington Street, Braintree, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

