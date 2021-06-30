Robert D. Meenan, 83

Robert D. Meenan, age 83, of Carver, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born in Medford, to the late Joseph M. and Elizabeth (Proctor Kinch) Meenan. Raised and educated in Dorchester, he was a graduate of Dorchester High School, Class of 1957. He had lived in Carver for twenty-five years, previously in Quincy for many years.

Bob was proud to have served in the United States Navy during the late 1950s.

He was employed as a salesman in the automobile industry for many years. Bob worked for Merchants Auto of Hooksett, N.H. for thirty years and had been retired for many years.

Bob was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Carver where he served as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. He was also active at the Brockton VA. As a young parent, he was a parishioner of Saint Mary’s Church in West Quincy and served as a leader for Boy Scout Troop 32. He was also active in the Quincy Football Parents Club from 1984-1994 and helped lead fundraising efforts for the installation of stadium lights at Veterans Stadium. Bob served as president of St. Moritz hockey for many years and was a former president of the Weymouth Jaycees.

He enjoyed spending time with his neighbors on Cluster 59. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for forty-five years of the late Mary G. (Ward) Meenan. Devoted father of David M. Meenan, D.O. and his wife Carol of Canton, Kathleen M. Spencer and her husband John of Weymouth, and Deborah A. Picarski and her husband John “Jay” of Raynham.

Loving grandfather of Sean P. Meenan of Canton, Timothy E. Kennedy, Technical Sergeant, USAF and his fiancée Jessica of Alaska, Casey L. Eastman and her husband Craig of Attleboro, Jillian D. Piccuito and her husband Kurt of Pembroke, Julia F. Picarski, Kristina M. Picarski, and Nicole M. Picarski, all of Raynham. Cherished great grandfather of McKenna, Bradaigh, and Lydia.

He is also survived by his nephew, Robert W. Meenan and his wife Anne of Carver, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The last of five siblings, he was predeceased by Elizabeth Slack, Elaine Dion, Merlyn Meenan, and Joseph Meenan.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, July 6, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Wednesday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will take place privately at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the VA Boston Healthcare System, Attn: Voluntary Service (135), 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301 or by visiting boston.va.gov/giving/index.asp.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.