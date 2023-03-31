Robert D. Wilson (Bob) of Quincy died on March 27 at BMC. Over the last 28 years Bob had a few health battles; however, he always managed to overcome them. Perhaps his strong faith helped him continue to do good works for many and pray for the goodness of others.

Bob was a devoted husband, a committed father, and a dynamic Papa.

Bob, the incredibly successful salesman, loved making the deal with his customers, and they respected him. He has always worked in the food industry. First as a food broker, then as a manufacturer’s representative. Bob sold household chemicals, laundry detergent, bleach then cereal. He even appeared on WBZ radio to talk about cereal.

Bob was involved in his community. He started with Montclair School on the PTO, then became the Citywide parent’s representative on the Quincy school committee. He was also on The Quincy Design Selection Committee.

Bob was devoted to his family and faith. Within his faith community, he was involved with the CYO of St. Ann. Bob loved waking early, and his first event of the day was to attend Mass. St. Agatha Church had a 7 am Mass, which was perfect timing for him. He became very involved there, organizing lectors and servers for that Mass. Later he volunteered to serve at the last chapter of the journey of faith, funerals, which he considered an honor and gave him great satisfaction. He was a greeter at the 5 pm Mass after COVID. He came to know The Daughters of Mary of Nazareth and their outreach work. He would visit them often and offer them much support.

Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary (Vaughn). Their love story began with a meeting at a liquor store, followed by their first date commencing with attending a mass. His children also survive him, Rev. Richard D. of Fall River, Paul V. (Jasmine) of Merrimac MA. and Suzanne Weaver of Concord NH, and his brother, Richard J. His daughter, Katherine Danehy (Brian), died in 2021. He was a beloved Papa to Nikki and Rosie Danehy, Jake and Tommy Weaver, and Zechariah Wilson.

Survivors include his sisters-in-laws, Irene Green of SC and Frances Cunningham of Whitman, and his nephew, Edward Parks, and many other close relatives.

He was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Marguerite, his sister, Ann Marie Parks, his nephew, David Parks, and niece Sarah Cunningham, and his childhood friend, Ronald Newcomb.

Please pray for Bob and his family. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Agatha Church Milton, Daughters of Mary Of Nazareth Quincy, or JDRF.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial Tuesday April 4th, 2023 at 10:30 AM in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton. Visiting hours for Bob Monday 4-7 PM in St. Agatha’s Church, 432 Adams St., Milton. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel.