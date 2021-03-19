Robert E. Barrus, 63

Robert Earl Barrus, 63, of Quincy passed away March 17, 2021 due to complications from surgery.

He was the beloved father of Janine Tardiff and predeceased daughter Krystal Lewis. Brother to Dianne Pratt, Patricia O’Connor and predeceased brother William Barrus. He was the son of the late Earl and Dorothy Barrus. He also leaves behind two grandchildren Matthew Tomlinson, and Sophia Seekins, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Robert lived in Quincy his whole life; his hobbies were collecting coins, stamps, and doing crossword puzzles and word searches. He was a true fan to the Red Sox.

Robert was deeply loved by his family and will be sadly missed.

Burial will be private at a later date.

