Robert Emmet Dunn, a 56-year resident of Quincy, formerly of Savin Hill, entered into eternal rest on June 26, 2023. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a retired Lt. Colonel of the Massachusetts State Police (45th RTT). He was a graduate of Boston College High School (Class of 1955), Boston State College, and New England School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1991.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, James and Mary (Hughes) Dunn, and his siblings, Sr. Therese Dunn CSJ, James Dunn, and Virginia McGrath.

Beloved husband of 62 years to Mary (Driscoll) Dunn, and devoted father to Robert E. Dunn Jr. and his wife Jean of New Hampshire; Trooper Brian F. Dunn (MSP 66th RTT, ret’d) and his wife Meredyth; Colleen Maimaron and her husband David; and Kristin T. Freeman and her husband Donald, all of the South Shore. Proud grandfather of James and John Dunn, and Bobby and Tiernan Maimaron.

After leaving the Marine Corps, he joined the Massachusetts State Police in 1962. During his career, he spent the vast majority of his time in Field Services, including Troop A, Troop C, Troop E and Troop F. He was also a Drill Instructor at the Academy for numerous classes. In addition, he was an original member and, ultimately, in charge of the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Performance Team (STOP Team). Further, he was Station Commander in Foxboro, Executive Officer of Troop A, Commander of Troop A, Commandant of the State Police Academy, and Colonel in charge of Field Services. Notably, he earned the State Police Medal of Merit, presented for an outstanding act in the line of duty involving extraordinary courage and valor, during a hostage/kidnapping situation in Bridgewater.

Bob was an avid sports fan. He loved to watch football, hockey, and lacrosse. For years, he played handball in South Boston at L Street and the Boston Athletic Club. He was a season ticket holder to the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins. He was in attendance when Bobby Orr scored the goal that made them Stanley Cup Champions in 1970.

Above all else, Bob was a man of faith who loved his family and his country. He lived with integrity, honor, compassion and kindness. These qualities were present in everything he did. He was exceptional at giving advice and would always go the extra mile to assist anyone who was in need. He persevered his entire life and that was never truer than in his final days.

The Dunn family would like to recognize and are grateful for the considerate and empathetic caregivers from Old Colony Hospice and North River Home Care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston Home – Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, July 2nd, from 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday, July 3d prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.