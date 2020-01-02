Robert E. Gauthier of Weymouth, formerly of Osterville and Rockland, died December 26, 2019.

Robert was born and raised in Quincy and proudly served in the US Navy during WWII and Korea in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific. He worked for the Univac Company for 35 years as a computer technician out of the Boston office. Bob was a member of the Abington VFW and an avid golfer. He will be deeply missed.

Beloved husband of the late Ellen (McDonald) Gauthier. Devoted father of Barbara A. Gauthier of Weymouth and John J. Gauthier and his wife Denise of TX. Cherished Grandpa of Michael Gauthier of TX, Peter Gauthier of Washington DC and Danielle Carr of TX. Loving brother of the late John J. Gauthier, Louise Tighe and Eleanor Perry. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital).

Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Bridget’s Church, Abington at 10:30 AM.

Burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 or Seasons Hospice, 597 Randolph Ave, Milton, MA 02186.