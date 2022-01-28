Robert E. Joyce, 68

Robert E. “Bobby” Joyce of Quincy died after a courageous battle with cancer, at his home surrounded by his family on Jan. 26, 2022; he was 68.

The devoted son of Geraldine (Baga) Joyce and the late Emmett Joyce. Father of Jordan Murphy and her husband Stephen of Tewksbury. Loving brother of Roseanne Joyce of Littleton, Geraldine Gamel and her husband Ronnie, Helen Veasey and her husband Mark all of Quincy and William G. “Bill” Joyce and his wife Carney of West Roxbury. Grandfather of Stephen, Owen and Ayden Murphy. Cherished Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dear cousin to the Murphy’s in Billerica. Bobby also leaves behind many dear friends and colleagues.

Bobby was born in South Boston and raised in Dorchester. He graduated from Boston Technical School Class of 1971. He began his work career in the construction /building industry. He was a talented craftsman. Bobby joined the Ironworkers Union Local #7, he became an instructor and mentor as well as a coordinator in the apprentice program at local #7. Bobby was the past proprietor of Eddies Tavern in Dorchester, home of the Boston Park League Champions- “Eddies Giants”. Bobby was a member of the Quincy Elks, he also enjoyed his motorcycle and the weekends he spent up in Laconia with his brother Bill. Bobby was also a talented pilot, he also was an avid Boston Sports fan. He loved hosting his famous St. Patrick’s Day parties.

Bobby dedicated the last twenty years to caring for his 97 year old mother. Family was the most important part of his life, he cherished each and everyone of them. Although they are saddened by his passing, they all feel very fortunate for the blessings he brought into their lives.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in memory of Bob may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.