Robert E. MacDonald, 84

Robert E. MacDonald, age 84, of Kingston, formerly of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born in Quincy, to the late Lauchie and C. Elva (Cairns) MacDonald. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1955. He was a member of the Quincy High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

He had lived in Kingston for nineteen years, previously in Quincy for most of his life.

He began his career as a pipefitter for General Dynamics at the former Fore River Shipyard. He then worked as a plumber at the Boston University Medical Center for twenty-five years and had been retired for many years.

Bob was an avid golfer and bowler. He was a man of faith and a longtime active member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy, where he enjoyed many friendships. He was well-known for his sense of humor and beautiful singing voice.

Most of all, Bob was dedicated to his family and his cherished grandchildren. He enjoyed supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-one years of the late C. Joyce (Timberlake) MacDonald. Devoted father of Kimberly A. Jones of Kingston and her late husband Ronald, Linn C. Casey and her husband Kevin of Braintree, Kurt J. MacDonald and his wife Jeannette of Hull.

Loving grandfather of Caitlinn Whalen and her husband Tim, Colleen Bohan and her husband Pat, Caroline Casey, Sean Casey, Robert MacDonald, Ian MacDonald, Kristen MacDonald, and Trevor MacDonald.

Dear brother of John A. MacDonald and his wife Audrey of Randolph. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, April 1, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Graveside Services will be conducted at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard Street, West Quincy, on Friday, April 2, at 10 o’clock. Reverend John W. Culp, Pastor of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, will officiate. Those attending should use the Chickatawbut Road gate.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Fort Square Presbyterian Church Mission Committee, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.