Robert E. Marshall, 90

Robert E. Marshall, age 90, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, July 27, 2020.

Robert was born in South Berwick, Maine, to the late Byron and Irene (Young) Marshall. Raised and educated in South Berwick, he was a graduate of Berwick Academy, Class of 1948. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Wheaton College in Illinois. He lived in Quincy for over sixty years.

Bob was employed as an insurance adjuster for Amica Insurance for forty years. He had been retired for many years.

He was a lifelong active member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy, serving in various capacities and committees.

Beloved husband for sixty-two years of the late Lois M. (Harding) Marshall, who died August 12, 2019. Devoted father of Robert B. Marshall and his wife Susan of Foxboro, Colleen A. Marshall of Quincy, Jon A. Marshall and his wife Kristi of Denmark, Maine, and Bruce D. Marshall and his wife Amy of Bridgewater.

Loving grandfather of Andrea Marshall and her fiancé Kevin Shunney, Bethlehem, David, Grace, Christiana, Wesley, and Jonathan Marshall. Loving great-grandfather of Quinn. Dear brother of Louise Todd, Phyllis Marshall, Norm Marshall all of Maine and the late Byron Marshall, Jr. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private.

Interment took place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.