Robert E. McBride, 88

Robert “Bob” E. McBride, age 88, of Quincy and formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Quincy Point on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Born Aug. 31, 1933 in Brookline, MA, Bob was the eldest of five children and the son of immigrant parents, the late Thomas McBride, from Kilkenny, Ireland and his wife Rose (Doherty) McBride, from Donegal, Ireland.

Bob was proudly raised in the Savin Hill section of Dorchester, MA, growing up on Doris St. He attended St. William’s School and graduated from St. Ann’s School, Neponset in 1947. As a youngster in the 40s and 50s, Bob played many a football or baseball game at Hemenway Park, forming friendships playing baseball with the few organized teams called the “Wildcats”. He continued to maintain those close relationships from his youth for over 60 years during their monthly “Wildcat” luncheons. After one year at BC High, Bob attended Cathedral High School in Dorchester, where in Latin Class in 1948, he met the love of his life, Eleanor (O’Brien) McBride. Bob and Eleanor later graduated from Cathedral High School in 1951.

In 1953, Bob enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean War, stationed on the aircraft carrier, USS Valley Forge. On Aug. 25, 1956 Bob married Eleanor in St. John’s Church, Quincy and embarked on his most cherished role as devoted husband and father of six children. They lived in Weymouth before purchasing a home and settling in Quincy on June 30, 1960 building lasting relationships with friends and neighbors ever since.

In 1958, Bob began working at the Boston Edison Company, while earning his Bachelor of Business Administration in Engineering and Management from Northeastern University, graduating in 1963. At Boston Edison, Bob enjoyed his assignments and the relationships he built during his 39 years of sales and management, retiring on June 1,1994. It was there that he formed cherished friendships which continued years later with retirees and their spouses during the monthly “Edison Lunches” for over 20 years.

A devoted and caring husband, it was evident to all who knew him that he adored his wife, Eleanor, “Ellie”, as they carried out their shared values of faith and love into their later years. As a loving father, Bob was deeply invested in and proud of his children’s Catholic education and college degrees, their travels and their careers. Nothing brought him more fulfillment than being a good husband and father. He was truly admired by his children for his strong work ethic, guidance, and discipline. As a proud Grampa, Bob spent time involved with local family activities, events and celebrations and he always gave his best to be present for his grandchildren’s sports activities and milestones when they were young.

Being a man of great faith, Bob was committed to serving his St. Joseph’s Parish community where he and Eleanor were devoted and active parishioners for over 60 years. Bob served on the St. Joseph School Education Board , was a longtime member of the Holy Name Society, and also served on the St. Joseph Church Parish Council. At the church, Bob proudly served as lector at the 4:00 Mass on Saturdays and at daily Mass, was a Eucharistic Minister, an usher, and at times, even an altar server when needed. The parishioners and close friends of St. Joseph’s Parish brought him much joy in his later years.

Bob and Eleanor had an extra special admiration for the Sisters of St. Joseph who not only taught them both at Cathedral HS, but who also taught their six children at St. Joseph’s School in Quincy.

“Many good days and nights were spent there” was a phrase Bob often used when driving by Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree. Bob and Ellie were strong believers in the foundation of a Catholic education and as a result, were proud to have all six children graduate from AWHS.

Bob lived a fulfilled life and was blessed with 28 years of retirement. A faithful friend himself, Bob was fond of his broad circle of friends and appreciated how blessed he was with friendships that lasted and thrived into his retirement years. Those who knew Bob will remember him for his warm and constant presence as someone who showed up to lend a hand, provide a ride or offer a kind word. He loved meeting or bumping into people while he was out doing errands with Eleanor, disappointed if he didn’t run into someone he knew. In retirement, Bob and Eleanor enjoyed taking a few trips to Disneyworld and numerous mini-trips to northern New England and Cape Cod. But there was no spot Bob cherished more than sitting on South Beach during his annual trip to Martha’s Vineyard every year during the final week in August for over 30 years.

A true Irish gentleman with a twinkle in his eye, a charming manner and a generosity to match, Bob was a compassionate man who touched people’s hearts. Bob, who was content within his own surroundings, continuously expressed gratitude to his family and dedicated caregivers in his later years. In addition to the loving care provided by his six children, Bob was also blessed with three exceptional and compassionate caregivers, Shelia Donovan, Joanne McGee, and Mary Tarrant. The McBride Family will be forever grateful to them for their friendship, support and kindness that they showed towards Bob, especially during the last three years. His heart that was filled with love, respect and loyalty will live on forever in all those he touched. He will be greatly missed.

The beloved husband for 62 years of the late Eleanor A. (O’Brien) McBride, Bob was the devoted father of Michael T. McBride (Marie) of Abington, Thomas E. McBride (Lynda) of Shrewsbury, Maureen Mitropoulos (Nicholas) of North Reading, Mary E. Joyce (Dan) of Scituate, Margaret A. McBride (Cathi Lenihan) of Cohasset and Marilyn J. McBride of Quincy. He was the devoted grandfather of Robert and Andrew McBride, Jennifer McBride, John McBride (Tory), Alexander and Timothy Mitropoulos, Shelagh, Brendan and Daniel Joyce and the late Christopher Mitropoulos. Great-grandfather of Sloane McBride. Brother of Richard McBride (Rosemary) of Hingham, Anne Hilton of Weymouth, the late Thomas McBride and his surviving wife Jean of Braintree and the late Neil and Anne Marie McBride. Bob is also survived by cherished Doherty Family cousins and was a much-loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were held Tuesday, June 21, at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. A funeral Mass was celebrated Wednesday, June 22, at St. Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Interment, with military honors, at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in memory of Bob may be made to either St. Joseph’s Church, Attn: Holy Name Society, 556 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169 or Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471 or catholictv.org.