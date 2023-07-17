Robert E. Moran, 66

Robert E. “Bob” Moran, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away after a valiant fight with glioblastoma on Thursday, July 13, 2023. He was 66.

He was born in Boston to Josephine E. (Ryan) and John E. Moran and raised in Dorchester. After graduating from Boston High School, Bob went to work at the MBTA with his brothers, Kevin and Jack. His friendly disposition and unforgettable smile earned him fast friends while at work. He proudly retired after 35 years with the T.

Bob kept busy in his time off. He had run 3 marathons in his lifetime. Spent summers at his cabin on Lake Winnisquam. He owned that cabin for over 30 years and built into quite the summer retreat for himself, his dogs and of course family and friends. Bob loved animals but none more than his beloved dogs, the late Nick and Ⓣ. He was a devout catholic and spent much of his spare time at Mass, in his prayer group and volunteering through the church.

Loving brother of Jack Moran and his wife Mary Ellen of Marshfield, James J. Moran S.J. of Quincy and Kevin Moran and his partner John Zorsch of Weymouth. Cherished cousin to James and Debra McCafferty of AZ and Larry and Denise Ready of Portsmouth, NH. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Norwell VNA & Hospice for going above and beyond with the care and support they provided to Bob and his family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, July 19th, from 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 20th, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.