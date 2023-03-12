Robert E. Pettengill, 84

Robert E. Pettengill, age 84, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of his loving family, after a brief illness.

Robert was born in Quincy, to the late Irving and Marion (Wilson) Pettengill. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1957.

He was employed with the Boston Gas Company for over thirty-five years. He began his career as a meter reader before working as a customer service representative and had been retired for many years.

Bob was proud to have served in the United States Navy during the late 1950s and early 1960s. He was an electrician’s mate fireman and served aboard the destroyer, U.S.S. Newman K. Perry DDR-883. He was a member of the Tin Can Sailors.

He as an avid golfer and after retirement, had worked at the Easton Country Club for several years. He and his wife, Louise, loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Aruba, Las Vegas, and Hawaii.

Most of all, Bob was devoted to his family, especially his cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for fifty-four years of Louise J. (Hart) Pettengill.

Devoted father of Donna J. Bolton and her husband Daniel of Kingston, and Sharon L. Plante and her husband Jack of Brockton.

Loving grandfather of Joseph, Jessica, and Mary Louise.

Dear brother of the late Barbara Albee and her late husband Calvin.

Robert is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families

Memorial Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Saturday, March 18, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, will take place privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Calumet Lutheran Ministries, P.O. Box 236, W. Ossipee, NH 03890. Donations can also be made online by visiting www.calumet.org/give and looking for Bob’s name under ‘Memorial Gifts’.

You are invited to visit www.sweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.