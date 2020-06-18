Robert E. Powers, 92, of Quincy, died June 17.

Born in Boston on Dec. 21, 1927, he was the son of the late Joseph Powers and Mary (Cardarelli). Mr. Powers was the beloved husband of the late Theresa J. (McDonough) in a marriage that lasted over 65 years, and the devoted father of Steven Powers and his wife Elaine of Quincy, Brian Powers and his wife Gail of Braintree, Robert Powers and his wife Pamela of Lexington, and Michael Powers and his wife Barbara of East Falmouth. He was the brother of Joan Cahill who is married to Charles of Hingham, and the late Joseph Powers who was married to the late Kay of Alton Bay, NH. He was the beloved grandpa to Brian Powers and wife Mikala, Emily Cooley and husband Scott, Stephanie Powers, Aidan Powers and wife Christina, Alexandra Cellucci and husband Marc, Liam Powers and wife Kristen, Marissa Powers and wife Elicia Hickey, Erin, and Kelsey. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Shannon Nissa Bailey Powers. He adored his 10 great grandchildren and was proud of being “Uncle Bob” to the many nieces and nephews from the Powers, Cahill, McDonough, Towle, Pesieri, Burns, Hannigan and Jansky families.

Mr. Powers served in the United States Coast Guard and Army National Guard and was a retired chief engineering supervisor for the Boston Public Schools, where he worked for over 30 years, starting out as a custodian. Mr. Powers attended Boston Technical High School. He was an active member of the St. Joseph parish in Quincy.

His sense of humor and personal loyalty earned him lifelong friendships, many of which began when he was growing up in the St. Mark’s section of Dorchester. Mr. Powers enjoyed a long and healthy retirement playing golf and spending time with his cherished family; you could always expect a birthday or anniversary card in the mail and a loving phone call from dad and grandpa to mark special occasions.

Mr. Powers never met a home repair project or political debate that he could not handle and his intellectual curiosity and passion for education are important parts of his lasting legacy.

Graveside services at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Massachusetts/Rhode Island Chapter, 220 North Main St. Suite 104, Natick MA 01760, fightcf.cff.org; or to Neurofibromatosis Northeast, 9 Bedford St., Burlington, MA 01803, nfnortheast.org.

For online condolences, please visit eohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.